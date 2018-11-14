It was a big week for Lewis-Palmer volleyball seniors.
Just four days ago the L-P volleyball program clinched its third consecutive Class 4A state championship, and Wednesday six Ranger seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their volleyball careers at the Division I level.
Trinity Jackson, Kessandra Krutsinger, Riley Putnicki, Addie Feek, Makenna Sciacca and Taylor Buckley helped lead their team to the ultimate prize in Colorado high school volleyball as arguably the best team in the state, regardless of classification.
“I have the pleasure of talking briefly about this incredible group of six seniors,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Wade Baxter. “Over the past three seasons L-P has accumulated an 86-1 record and a set record of 247-19. These six young ladies are a big reason for that sustained excellence.”
In numerical order Baxter spoke about each of his athletes, many of whom he followed throughout their high school career as a junior varsity coach before taking over the head varsity position last year.
He began with Buckley, who will continue her athletic career at Central Connecticut State and will study sports medicine and physical therapy. Buckley had 275 kills to lead the team in her senior year, and had 300 serve receptions and 219 digs.
“But more than numbers it’s Taylor's intensity all the time,” Baxter said. “Her aggressiveness really put other teams on their heels, especially those opposing defenders who were unfortunate enough to get in the way of one of her attacks. She has left a few bruises on the court the last couple years.”
Krutsinger was next to be honored by Baxter, labeled as a rare L-P volleyball player who competed on varsity all four years.
“When you consider the kind of talent that we’ve had in this school and the number of banners on the wall in the gymnasium, to be a four-year starter at L-P is really, really, really saying something,” Baxter said. “Her command at the net has grown to the point this year I don’t think anyone really dared to get in her way. If you just watch warmups and watch how many balls she pounds inside the 10-foot line, and you watch the look on the other team’s face as they watch us warm up, I think sometimes we practically had the matches won at that point.”
She had 204 kills and a team-leading .412 hitting percentage.
“Trust me, that’s really, really, really good,” Baxter said of Krutsinger’s hitting percentage, which ranked second in Class 4A.
Krutsinger also set a Lewis-Palmer career record with 285 total blocks — 87 in her senior year. She will compete at the University of Southern Mississippi and study nursing.
Sciacca was labeled as the quarterback of the L-P offense by Baxter as a three-year varsity setter.
“She helps make our hitters the dominant force that they are,” Baxter said. “She’s quick with a joke during timeouts and good for a few observations during practice that often have nothing to do with what we are actually doing.”
She has 2,694 assists through three varsity seasons and a few matches played her freshman year.
“This absolutely smashes the previous career record by about 500 assists,” Baxter said. “Throw in a team-leading 64 aces and 264 digs this year for good measure and you have a superb, well-rounded player.”
Sciacca is headed to the University of Northern Colorado and plans to study either nursing or elementary education.
Jackson transferred to Lewis-Palmer before her junior season and had an immediate impact on the Rangers, according to Baxter. She had 270 kills in her senior year, good for second on the team, and had a .264 hitting percentage.
Jackson is headed to the University of New Orleans.
Addie Feek was a three-year starter at Lewis-Palmer as the 6-foot-3 middle blocker earned 171 career blocks while, “never allowing the opposition to rest easy,” according to Baxter. She completed her senior year with a career-high 138 kills and a .392 hitting percentage. Feek will compete at George Washington University all the while studying pre-med.
Finally, Riley Putnicki signed her NLI to attend the University of Maryland Baltimore County after two successful seasons as a Lewis-Palmer starter, earning 288 career kills and 129 digs. Putnicki matched a season-high eight kills in the 2018 state championship game against Niwot and had a whopping 50 aces this season.
“I hope that you have enjoyed watching them on the court as much as I have enjoyed coaching them to a three-peat,” said an emotional Baxter just before his players signed their letters.
Show MoreShow Less
Kelsey Brunner
Kelsey Brunner
Kelsey Brunner
Other signees
Lewis-Palmer signs three more Division I NLI and DII basketball
In addition to the six Division I volleyball players signing Division I letters of intent, Lewis-Palmer had a pair of women sign for Division I swimming and diving, along with a DI baseball, and a DII basketball NLI.
Coming from one of the top dive programs in the state Lewis-Palmer’s Anna Kemper will look to continue her success at the U.S. Air Force Academy as she is headed to dive for the Falcons next year. She placed third in the state as a junior with a final score of 474.75, and has dreamed of attending the academy since she met L-P coach Alan Arata.
Meredith Rees, the 2017 Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Year in girls’ swimming, signed to swim at the University of Missouri. Last year she placed third in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 free at the state championships. Rees holds a number of school records, and has a few more to replace this year, according to Arata.
Arata has big expectations for his two senior leaders, starting this winter.
“These two are going to be the best we’ve ever had by the time this is all over,” Arata said.
The baseball team’s Jason Shuger is also headed to Air Force. As a junior he hit .375 and was 6-2 on the mound with a 4.23 ERA. He fanned 76 batters through 51.1 innings pitched and helped turn six double plays.
“He started our first game his sophomore year and absolutely dominated, and that sort of became a trend,” coach Brett Lester said. “Since then it’s more of the same. Bigger, stronger and more confident.”
And one of the Rangers’ most consistent basketball shooters, Matthew Ragsdale, signed a Division II NLI to play at Western Colorado. As a junior Ragsdale averaged 16.5 points, shooting 54 percent from the field and 49 percent from the 3-point line. He scored fewer than 12 points just four times last season.
“Western is getting a great basketball player, but an even better young man,” coach Bill Benton said. “Somebody that just understands what it takes to be a next-level athlete. For the last 3.5 years I’ve been able to watch him grow as a basketball player and he has diversified his game way beyond being a shooter. He has developed and worked so hard for everything he has gotten.”