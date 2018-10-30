Sierra High School athletic director Robert Bentley announced Tuesday that the school’s football team will forfeit Friday’s season finale against Cañon City, a road game, due to “a high number of injuries” to “an already limited roster.”
“The safety of our students is the number one priority and always takes precedent over sports,” the release read. “After consultation with our athletic trainer over the weekend we decided that we could not safely play a football game this week.”
The Stallions end the year 3-7 overall, 1-4 and fifth of six teams in the 3A Southern.
Cañon City (4-6 overall, 4-1 3A Southern) is second in the league, and with the forfeit victory, ends the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
“We appreciate the concern that Cañon City showed us in this process,” the release read.
In recent weeks Palmer High School considered forfeiting a game against Pine Creek, but agreed to a modified game that featured shortened quarters as the Terrors battled low numbers of players.
The Palmer decision came two weeks after Cheyenne Mountain, another 4A Southern foe, forfeited its game against Pine Creek, citing low numbers due to injury and ineligibility.