WASHINGTON • Military police and law enforcement officers from a variety of federal agencies were out in force as demonstrators in the nation’s capital protested the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
A senior Defense official said at least 2,200 Guard members would be on the streets Wednesday.
The law enforcement officers formed a ring around the perimeter of Lafayette Park across from the White House. Military vehicles were parked on nearby streets, also blocking access.
The South Carolina and Utah National Guards had forces there. Bureau of Prisons personnel wore blue uniforms. There were also agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI hostage rescue team and the Secret Service. Washington’s mayor set an 11 p.m. curfew in the city after earlier restrictions the previous two nights.
Calling for resignation
LIBERTY, Mo. • Civil rights organizations Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, hours after a group of mostly black pastors demanded changes to improve relations between police and the city’s minority community.
The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the NAACP’s Kansas City, Missouri branch, and More2 said in a statement that Smith should resign because of his handling of excessive force complaints and officer-involved shootings of black men.
Police under criticism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. • The police department in North Carolina’s largest city is coming under criticism after a video posted to social media appeared to show officers using chemical agents on demonstrators who were boxed in while protesting the death of George Floyd.
The video was recorded Tuesday night by Justin LaFrancois, co-founder and publisher of the alternative Charlotte newspaper Queen City Nerve.
He said officers fired tear gas and flash-bangs from behind the protesters, and in front of them as well. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said on Twitter they are looking into the incident.
Fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO • A man suspected of robbing a pharmacy in the San Francisco Bay Area was fatally shot by officers who thought a hammer he was carrying in his waistband was a firearm, police said Wednesday.
Sean Monterrosa, 22, of San Francisco is the first confirmed death at the hands of law enforcement related to smash-and-grabs and protests in California since Floyd’s death. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said officers were responding to calls of looting at a Walgreens early Tuesday when the shooting occurred.