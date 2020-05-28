DENVER - The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are investigating a shots fired call near the state Capitol on Thursday evening.
There have not been reports of any injuries, according to DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes. The call was centered on the area of Colfax Avenue and West 15th Street.
This is near where dozens of protesters who were calling for action after the police death of Minneapolis man George Floyd had gathered before most of the group marched to the 16th Street Mall. However, there were still some protesters nearby at the time of the incident.
Police could not say if the shots fired call was related to the protest, and that the motive is under investigation. Barnes said six to seven shots were fired at roughly 5:35 p.m.