Two men were arrested in downtown Colorado Springs after police heard gunshots early Sunday morning.
An investigation of four gunshots coming from the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Nevada Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday led officers to a parked vehicle and the arrest of two suspects, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Jay Cho, 41, was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and the passenger, Devin Cockrill, 24, was arrested on suspicion of menacing related to the shots fired, police said.
Police reported no injuries linked to the shooting.