DENVER — The Denver Police Department said officers are investigating a shots fired call near the Colorado State Capitol Thursday evening.
There have not been reports of any injuries, according to DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes. The call was centered on the area of Colfax Avenue and Broadway.
Bullets just wizzed by on the state capital, police yelled for us to get down, then took off towards the west lawn. This was maybe 15 minutes after the majority of protesters took off. Maybe 6-7 shots. People are pretty shaken up. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Jyb5VVJmpk— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) May 28, 2020
This is where dozens of protesters who were calling for action after the police death of Minneapolis man George Floyd had gathered before most of the group marched to the 16th Street Mall. However, there were still some protesters nearby at the time of the incident.
In a statement released Thursday night, Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat, said shots were fired into a protest at the Capitol in support of George Floyd.
“This evening, I joined protesters outside the Capitol in support of George Floyd who was murdered by the police in Minnesota. Shots were fired into the peaceful protest. We will continue to make our voices heard and demand justice for Black communities. We will not be deterred by this unspeakable act of violence.”
Police could not say if the shots fired call was related to the protest. Barnes said six to seven shots were fired at roughly 5:35 p.m.
The Gazette contributed to this report.