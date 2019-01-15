apartments shooting.jpg
A shooting was reported at Fountain Springs Apartments in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Ellie Mulder, The Gazette)

 Ellie Mulder
One person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 p.m. at Fountain Springs Apartments in the 4500 block of Fountain Springs Grove, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, Black said.

Black said detectives don’t have much information yet.

"We’re so early into this. Obviously, we've had a shooting. We don’t know whether they knew one another at this point. Those are questions we’re trying to obtain (answers to)."

This is a developing story. Stay with The Gazette for updates.

