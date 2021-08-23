The shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot was "lawful," and the Capitol Police officer involved will not face any internal disciplinary actions, the Capitol Police announced Monday, arguing his actions might have “saved” members of Congress “from serious injury and possible death.”
A video shows the 35-year-old Air Force veteran and Trump supporter attempting to climb through a broken doorway window into the Speaker's Lobby during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, when she was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer who has not yet been publicly identified.
The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility “determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury.” Capitol Police said that he “will not be facing internal discipline.”
“The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away,” Capitol Police said on Monday. “USCP Officers had barricaded the Speaker’s Lobby with furniture before a rioter shattered the glass door. If the doors were breached, the rioters would have immediate access to the House Chambers. The officer’s actions were consistent with the officer’s training and USCP policies and procedures.”
The FBI has said that law enforcement officers began to move away from the doorway of the Speaker's Lobby after a crowd including Babbitt reached it. The crowd can be seen trying to bust out the glass in the entryway door windows.
Former President Donald Trump has demanded "justice" for Babbitt, saying he knows who killed her and that those who participated in the Capitol riot have been treated unfairly.
Attorney Terry Roberts, who is preparing to file a $10 million wrongful-death lawsuit on behalf of Babbitt's family, said she was killed in an "ambush."
Separate from the pending $10 million lawsuit against the police, Babbitt's family sued in June for access to video footage of the shooting, witness statements, and documents identifying the officer who shot Babbitt.
Capitol Police said Monday the officer “is not being identified for the officer’s safety” and that “this officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats for actions that were taken as part of the job of all our officers: defending the Congress, Members, staff, and the democratic process.”
The Justice Department announced in April that it would not pursue charges against the officer.