ABERDEEN, Md. • The woman who killed three people and wounded others before shooting herself to death at a Maryland drugstore warehouse had been diagnosed with a mental illness and used a legally purchased gun in the rampage, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told news reporters Friday that the suspect, Snochia Moseley, 26, of Baltimore County, had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016. “That’s as far as I’ll go with it,” he said.
He said Moseley had become increasingly agitated in recent weeks, and relatives had been concerned for her well-being.
Gahler said she used a handgun that she legally purchased in March to fire a total of 13 rounds Thursday morning and died after shooting herself in the head.
Gahler identified the three people Moseley killed as Sunday Aguda, a 45-year-old man from Baltimore County; Hayleen Reyes, a 41-year-old woman from Baltimore; and Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old woman from Baltimore County.
A family friend said Giri was a mother of two and recent immigrant from Nepal whose relatives were devastated. Attempts to reach family members of the other victims were not immediately successful.
The sheriff identified the wounded survivors as Hassan Mitchell, a 19-year-old man from Harford County; Wilfredo Villegas, a 45-year-old man from Montgomery County; and Acharya Purna, a 45-year-old man from New York.
When asked how Moseley could legally buy a gun after being diagnosed with a mental illness, officials said it had not been determined that she had a “propensity for violence to self or others.”
The sheriff said the motive is still a mystery.
The shooting sent survivors screaming and running in all directions from the Rite Aid distribution center in northeastern Maryland.
Others nearby helped the wounded, and one person tied blood-soaked jeans around an injured man’s leg trying to stanch the bleeding.