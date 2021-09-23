DEL RIO , Texas • Rev. Al Sharpton was shouted down by protesters while attempting to speak about U.S. Border Patrol’s treatment of Haitian migrants and an incident involving its horse patrol unit.
The civil rights advocate was forced to leave the podium at an outdoor press conference in Del Rio Thursday afternoon after speaking for just two minutes and 30 seconds at the podium.
Went for an hour and toured the place that we feel is a real catastrophic and human disgrace as people around this world watch the Border Patrol use slave-like techniques — mounted on horses. It compelled us to come and show our voices and our presence,” Sharpton said, fighting to speak over at least two male protesters in the crowd who attempted to drown him out.
“How much money are you making? Why are you here advocating for violence? Del Rio is not a racist city. Del Rio is a loving, caring community,” the men yelled.
“We don’t want your racism in Texas. Get out of here. You’re a disgrace. You’re a racist. Nobody wants you in Texas. Nobody wants you in Texas.”
Sharpton continued with his remarks, though he did not reveal what he had learned during the hour-long tour of the migrant camp, where fewer than 4,000 migrants remained as of Thursday morning compared to 15,000 on Saturday.