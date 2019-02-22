car vs. tree.jpg
Colorado Springs firefighters free a person trapped in a truck after it crashed into a tree Friday. Firefighters urged drivers to staff off the roads Friday night.  (Source: Twitter, Colorado Springs Fire Department) 
A snowstorm that moved into Colorado Springs Friday night was expected to drop several inches of snow before tapering off Saturday morning. 

A total nighttime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches was possible in Colorado Springs, with the most snow expected before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

The storm created hazardous driving conditions Friday night, prompting Colorado Springs police to go on accident alert status at 8:21 p.m. Firefighters also urged people to stay off the roads. Forecasters expected roads to be slick Saturday morning. 

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, police reported via Twitter that Fillmore Street was was shut down in both directions between Centennial Boulevard and Chestnut Street due to adverse road conditions. 

Saturday classes and activities at Pikes Peak Community College were canceled.  

In Denver, up to 8 inches of snow was expected and people with morning flights out of Denver International Airport were encouraged to monitor their flight status.

Conditions Saturday night and Sunday are expected to be dry and mostly clear.  

