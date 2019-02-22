A snowstorm that moved into Colorado Springs Friday night was expected to drop several inches of snow before tapering off Saturday morning.
A total nighttime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches was possible in Colorado Springs, with the most snow expected before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The storm created hazardous driving conditions Friday night, prompting Colorado Springs police to go on accident alert status at 8:21 p.m. Firefighters also urged people to stay off the roads. Forecasters expected roads to be slick Saturday morning.
One adult extricated from the T/a trapped. Vehicle vs tree. Pt. transported to a Local hospital. Roads are becoming very hazardous please stay in for the evening unless you have an emergency @CSFD_PIO73 pic.twitter.com/RnrOD1l5qK— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) February 23, 2019
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, police reported via Twitter that Fillmore Street was was shut down in both directions between Centennial Boulevard and Chestnut Street due to adverse road conditions.
Saturday classes and activities at Pikes Peak Community College were canceled.
In Denver, up to 8 inches of snow was expected and people with morning flights out of Denver International Airport were encouraged to monitor their flight status.
Our team is working quickly to keep runways and roadways clear. If you’re headed to the airport tonight check with your airline to confirm your flight status. Peña Blvd is snow packed and icy in places, use caution and allow extra time to arrive.— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 23, 2019
Conditions Saturday night and Sunday are expected to be dry and mostly clear.