Bemidji State's hockey coach is uniquely qualified to say whether Air Force’s Frank Serratore has always been such a character.
“He wasn’t much different than he is now,” Tom Serratore, in town with the Beavers for a weekend series, said of his older brother.
They grew up in a sports-crazy Minnesota town and neighborhood, near a baseball field that doubled as a hockey rink. Nearly seven years separate the two, and the oldest Serratore boy remembers the youngest sprawled on the floor, peering through thick glasses — which earned him the enduring nickname “Ernie,” from the TV show “My Three Sons” — at Twins box scores in the newspaper.
Frank said they didn't hang out much back then, but Tom was determined to keep up with the older guys, and in true younger-sibling fashion, was ahead of the curve — “socially and athletically.”
“People ask me if I’m the best coach ever to come out of Coleraine, I say I’m not even the best coach to come out of my family,” Frank said.
Both played for and graduated from Bemidji State, in 1982 and 1987 respectively.
They’ve both settled into their roles, with Tom in his 18th season coaching at Bemidji State and Frank in his 22nd at Air Force. The teams met frequently as members of College Hockey America, then left for different conferences and didn’t play again from 2009 until last season. Then there were three Serratores involved, as Tom’s son Matt came to play for his uncle.
“A lot of it was because of Matt,” Tom said. “We said the heck with it, let’s play.”
Matt, a senior co-captain, sustained a concussion and has been out since the third game of the season. He likely won’t play this weekend.
He got to be a part of two family reunions, though, in Minnesota last year and over the holidays in Colorado.
“Whether we ever play again, who knows,” Tom said.
They’ll enjoy it while they can, though it’s not just an opportunity to catch up. Bemidji State (8-8-2, 6-5-1 Western Collegiate Hockey) eyes a record above .500, while a recharged Air Force (9-7, 9-5 Atlantic Hockey) looks to get started on a second-half surge that has become a program tradition of late. The Falcons limped into the holiday break, but three weeks off allowed them to get mostly healthy again.
“We were so tired, mentally and physically, in that last series at Mercyhurst — we were swinging at shadows,” Frank said. “It reinforces how tired we were, looking at the positive energy right now.”
The Falcons are up against a similarly built team — Frank has said the brothers like to recruit the same types of players — and a coach who knows their coach, inside and out.
That seven-year age gap means nothing now.
“We’ve had a great adult relationship,” Frank said. “He’s pretty much my best friend right now — he has been for a lot of years. We’re in the same profession. We’re the same kind of animal.”