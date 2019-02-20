A route to Manitou Springs from U.S. 24 is slated to be closed through the end of May for construction, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Serpentine Drive was shut down on Tuesday so that crews could begin repairs on a historic retaining wall, said Michelle CDOT spokeswoman Michelle Peulen.
The 160-foot-long stone wall was built in 1935. In addition to reinforcing the wall, crews will also make drainage improvements and restore the wall's facade to "match the original stonework," according to a news release from CDOT.
Traffic is being re-directed to the exits for East and West Manitou Avenue, the news release stated.