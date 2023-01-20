Dr. Leon Kelly, a forensic pathologist who reclaimed his seat as El Paso County Coroner in November, co-founded and co-hosts the quarterly Six Feet Under Horror Film Festival at RoadHouse Cinemas with his comrade in arms, Dr. Dan Lingamfelter, a forensic pathologist he met at the coroner's office. Kelly's lifelong passion for scary movies, coupled with his less than ideal childhood, prepared him for a career solving mysteries in the morgue.