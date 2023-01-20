Police lights (copy)

 A serious, multi-vehicle crash at Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Rangewood Drive has occurred and is impacting traffic. 

Click here for a live traffic map, courtesy of KKTV. 

 Engine 15 from Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting multiple trapped parties in the accident. The department is asking for the public's cooperation while multiple crews work to assist those involved and work to clear the accident, according to a tweet for the department’s PIO. 

