A serious, multi-vehicle crash at Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Rangewood Drive closed multiple lanes of traffic for multiple hours Friday.
As of 3:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a Tweet from Colorado Springs Traffic.
Update: Austin Bluffs Py & Rangewood Dr ALL lanes are open again.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) January 20, 2023
Engine 15 from Colorado Springs Fire Department reported multiple trapped parties in the crash.
According to a report from Gazette news partner KKTV, five cars were involved in the crash and three people were transported to area hospitals.
The department asked for the public's cooperation while crews worked to assist those involved and cleared the accident, according to a tweet for the department’s PIO.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Austin Bluffs/Rangewood Dr for a traffic accident with trapped parties. Engine 15 is reporting multiple vehicles involved. Be aware of multiple crews responding into the area #trappedAccident— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2023