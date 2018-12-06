Mesa Ridge junior guard Serin Dunne took a moment at halftime of Thursday’s game against Discovery Canyon to make sure her smooth, left-handed jumper hadn’t gone into hiding somewhere in the Grizzlies’ gym.
“Coming into the second half, I had missed a bunch of shots. I had to just refocus my mind,” Dunne said.
“I was just focusing on my shot and making sure that everything was right.”
If something was wrong, she seemed to fix it, scoring 18 of her team-high 25 points in the second half to help the Grizzlies to a 51-44 win in a game closer than the final score reflects.
Discovery Canyon led by eight late in the third quarter, but a 6-0 spurt, including a Dunne fadeaway jumper in the final seconds, saw the Grizzlies close within a bucket to start the fourth.
The Thunder still led 43-39 with 4:45 left after Stanford-bound senior Ashten Prechtel hit a step-back jumper, but Mesa Ridge closed with a 12-1 run to win.
“Our chemistry on the floor at that moment was awesome,” Dunne said. “We just had a bunch of energy and pulled through.”
Dunne narrowed the game to a single point with one of her two 3-pointers before Kylie Lenberg gave the Grizzlies their first lead since early in the second.
Once Mesa Ridge took they lead, they clung to it, holding the ball to force Discovery Canyon to foul before some timely free throws, steals and offensive rebounds.
“We played smart at the end,” Mesa Ridge coach Monte Fetters said.
“We got some rebounds when we needed to, got some stops. That game could’ve gone either way, and we found a way to win.”
Prechtel did her part to put the Thunder in a position to win,scored a game-high 28 from all three levels and dominating the glass.
“She’s just everywhere,” Dunne said. “She can hit 3s, she can drive, she can dribble. She can just do everything.”
The 6-foot-5 Prechtel likely would’ve done more damage had Mesa Ridge’s pressure defense prevented the ball from getting to her at time.
“That was our plan to try and pressure before the ball got to her because once it gets to her, she’s tough,” Fetters said.
Dunne is no stranger to the recruiting game, either, claiming an offer from Northern Colorado and interest from other Division I programs.
“She bounced back tonight. That’s the sign of a good player,” Fetters said.
“She’s going to be a really good player.”