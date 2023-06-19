On the heels of Elder Abuse Day, we want to raise awareness about what to watch for and how to report it. AARP ElderWatch Colorado is sharing smart tips to keep in mind in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“This is not a holiday to celebrate, but one to recognize that elder abuse is a serious problem in America and throughout the world, and if more people can recognize indicators of elder abuse, we can help to stop it,” said AARP ElderWatch in a news release.

“Abuse, neglect and exploitation inflicted on vulnerable senior citizens is an ever-increasing problem across all socioeconomic boundaries,” said El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams in a news release. “It is with thanks to community partners for their contributions in developing community-based prevention, awareness, education, and training programs to make El Paso County a greater age-friendly region that is welcoming, inclusive and supportive of our aged residents.”

El Paso County said there were 3,388 reports to Adult Protective Services in 2022.

AARP said there are several types of elder abuse you should watch for, including neglect, psychological/emotional, physical/sexual and financial abuse/exploitation.

“Because financial abuse is targeting the elder’s pocketbook and not their person, this type of abuse might be one of the more difficult abuses to identify,” said AARP.

According to AARP, you should keep an eye out for the following indicators:

• The victim is unable to afford various products or services that they are accustomed to.

• The victim is “voluntarily” giving financial gifts for needed care and companionship.

• A designated caregiver is controlling the victim’s finances, but failing to provide for their needs.

• The victim has signed over property, power of attorney, a new will, other legal documents, etc., but is unable to comprehend the transaction or what it means.

AARP said if you recognize any of the signs of potential exploitation, you should contact Adult Protective Services to investigate the issues. You can reach the agency by calling the Eldercare Location, 800-677-1116, or visit Eldercare.gov. You can reach out to AARP ElderWatch for more information by calling the statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444.

______

Also, this week, I want to remind you to watch for any scams or fake gear following the Nuggets' big win.

For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship! I know a lot of us are looking for championship gear now, and I want to make sure you don’t fall for scams.

You may see an ad or a post online, but make sure to do your homework before giving out any personal or financial information.

You can find out more information about how to watch for scams at StopFraudColorado.gov.