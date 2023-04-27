In response to popular demand, The Gazette is doubling up on its annual seminar for seniors and their families looking to navigate the various practical challenges that come with growing older.

Originally called the Successful Aging Expo when it debuted in 2014, the Senior Life Expo has typically taken place once a year, in October. But interest in the one-day event has grown enough to warrant a second expo, which will take place May 6, according to coordinator Karen Hogan.

“It has become really popular, partially because it’s not necessarily just for seniors,” said Hogan, The Gazette’s director of advertising operations, classifieds and events.

“It’s also for the children and grandchildren of seniors. They often have questions about how to make things easier for a loved one who’s getting older, and the expo is a perfect event for that.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Admission and parking are free.

Speakers from the health care, financial, business and legal communities will be on hand to discuss a wide variety of topics, including advance directives, long-term insurance, in-home safety, home health care and financial planning.

“There’s always a good turnout of seniors,” said Nick Naseman of Iron Mountain Financial. “It’s a good way to get our message out.”

Naseman, a veteran financial planner, will give a talk called “Are You Sure Your Retirement Strategy Fits?” that will focus on fitting the retirement plan to the individual, rather than the other way around, he said.

“You can come up with a plan that works mathematically, but if the individual doesn’t believe in it, they’re not going to follow it,” Naseman said.

Past discussions have touched on topics like learning to take care of household bills after a spouse dies, and reentering the dating pool as a senior, Hogan said.

“One year, we had a speaker do a session on technology — how to use your phone,” Hogan said. “A lot of older people have trouble with the changing technology, so we may have to do that one again.”

The expo will also feature exhibits and demonstrations from about 30 local businesses and organizations, including Five Elements Massage Therapy, Cruise Planners, Kissing Camels Dentistry and Seniors of the Rockies.

More than 900 people have registered to attend, according to The Gazette’s advertising department. Anyone who pre-registers at seniorlifeexpocs.com will be eligible to win a King Soopers gift card.