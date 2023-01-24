A power outage at a Colorado Springs senior-living apartment complex on Monday night forced residents to find other accommodations.

As technicians work to repair a damaged transformer that caused a blackout at Regency Tower Senior 55 Plus Apartments, the majority of the residents are currently housed with local friends or relatives, according to multiple accounts.

About 10 residents, who did not have local family or friends to take them in, are staying in area hotels, Regency employees said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department evacuated more than 130 residents from the apartments following the outage, Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino said. Crews from the regional Office of Emergency Management and Metro Mobility — a transit service specializing in transporting disabled riders — helped transport older residents with limited mobility, an OEM representative said.

A series of cables from the apartment complex were connected to a Colorado Springs Utilities transformer, and a fault in one or more of those wires is believed to have caused the outage, according to Utilities spokesman Steve Berry.

“All of those cables are owned by the complex and are part of their private system,” Berry said.

Power will be restored to the complex once the transformer is repaired, Berry said. Neither Colorado Springs Utilities nor the apartment complex was able to give an estimate on when the repairs will be complete.

In the meantime, all the evacuated residents are safe and accounted for, according to Regency Tower employee Dora Perez.

“We actually only had a handful of residents who didn’t have anyone local they could stay with, and we were able to coordinate with a couple of hotels where they can stay for now,” Perez said. “Every resident has been accommodated and is in a safe, warm, comfortable place.”