Senior lunches
• Silver Key Connections Café
NOTE: Masks and social distancing at Silver Key will be optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated (with the exception of Reserve & Ride drivers and clients, who must remain masked pending changes in the public health order). Unvaccinated individuals must still wear face coverings and continue to socially distance, per CDC guidance. Some individuals may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our culture and value of respect for the individual, we should all support their right to do so.
We will not require proof of vaccination but ask for personal responsibility and respectful cooperation with these revised guidelines.
RESERVE & RIDE clients are required to wear either their own facemask or face mask provided to them by the driver (no exceptions).
Monday-Friday
Reservations: 884-2304 or silverkey.org
• Mountain Community Mennonite Church 643 Highway 105, Palmer Lake
• Silver Key home delivered meals, including Meals on Wheels Registration: 884-2370
Alzheimer’s Association Support Groups
Meets monthly on the second Saturday from 9:45-11:15 a.m.
To register or for more information, call our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Senior citizen services
Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance
464-6873, trilakesseniors.org
YMCA Senior Services
17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, 481-8728
Senior safety handyman services
488-0076
Free transportation
Mountain Community Transportation for Seniors, 488-0076, coloradoseniorhelp.com
Senior center
Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, 464-6873, trilakesseniors.org