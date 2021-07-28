Senior lunches

Silver Key Connections Café

NOTE: Masks and social distancing at Silver Key will be optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated (with the exception of Reserve & Ride drivers and clients, who must remain masked pending changes in the public health order). Unvaccinated individuals must still wear face coverings and continue to socially distance, per CDC guidance. Some individuals may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our culture and value of respect for the individual, we should all support their right to do so.

We will not require proof of vaccination but ask for personal responsibility and respectful cooperation with these revised guidelines.

RESERVE & RIDE clients are required to wear either their own facemask or face mask provided to them by the driver (no exceptions).

Monday-Friday

Reservations: 884-2304 or silverkey.org

• Mountain Community Mennonite Church 643 Highway 105, Palmer Lake

• Silver Key home delivered meals, including Meals on Wheels Registration: 884-2370

Alzheimer’s Association Support Groups

Meets monthly on the second Saturday from 9:45-11:15 a.m.

To register or for more information, call our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Senior citizen services

Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance

464-6873, trilakesseniors.org

YMCA Senior Services

17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, 481-8728

ppymca.org/welcome-back

Senior safety handyman services

488-0076

Free transportation

Mountain Community Transportation for Seniors, 488-0076, coloradoseniorhelp.com

Senior center

Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, 464-6873, trilakesseniors.org

