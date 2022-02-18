Denver Public Schools Board Vice President Tay Anderson insists last year’s district investigation “cleared” him of sexual misconduct allegations. So, what is he hiding — and why won’t he disclose it himself?
Recall September 2021. The DPS board published the 96-page report it commissioned from the Investigations Law Group (ILG). After months of investigation, ILG found that, on multiple occasions, Anderson pursued illicit relationships with underage students while a board member and a candidate for school board.
ILG’s report also determined that allegations Anderson “made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact toward members and associates of the Never-Again Colorado Board of Directors” were mostly “admitted/substantiated.” This conduct “involved sexual commentary and sexual advances toward seven young women, and sexual contact with two of these young women … (T)hese young women did not enjoy or desire to be recipients of the behavior.”
Citing privacy, Tay Anderson requested that significant portions of the report be redacted. Specifically, Anderson successfully fought to keep portions relating to his aforementioned time leading NAC and concerning his tenure as a DPS employee redacted.
In October 2021, after media outlets filed Colorado Open Records Act Requests to unveil the redactions, DPS asked Denver District Court to settle the matter.
This Monday, Judge J. Eric Elliff ruled DPS cannot disclose the redacted portions — but there’s a lot more to it than that.
Elliff’s ruling contains stark language debunking Anderson’s main arguments — that the board’s investigation lacked justification and otherwise resulted in a report that is not a public record.
The judge immediately “rejects Mr. Anderson’s arguments and finds that the Board was acting within the scope of its authorized duties in investigating the allegations made against Mr. Anderson by commissioning the ILG report.”
“The bottom line is that Mr. Anderson was accused of serious recent sexual impropriety,” Elliff observes. He further explains how Colorado’s Claire Davis School Safety Act “imposes a duty of care on a school district to exercise reasonable care to protect all students, and waives immunity when a breach of that duty results in, among other things, felony sexual assault.”
The ILG investigation falls under this obligation. “There can be no serious dispute as to the authority of a school board to investigate claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment. … The failure to do so can lead to liability on the part of the school board.”
The court’s language is unequivocal, biting and almost dripping in contempt for Anderson’s haughty arguments:
“His theory ignores entirely the purpose of an investigation.”
“The Court likewise sees no merit in the non-sequitur …”
“Additionally, it is absurd to suggest, as Mr. Anderson does …”
Truthfully, the most significant outcome of Monday’s ruling is how it vindicates DPS’ responsibility to investigate Anderson’s conduct and behavior.
The ILG report “is a public record,” the decision reads. “Due to Mr. Anderson’s position as an elected official, and particularly as one in the context of school administration, the contents of this report are of utmost concern the public.”
However, the court explains, CORA contains a “clear exemption to disclosure for ‘any record’ of sexual harassment complaints and investigations.” Yet the order also makes clear this was raised only due to Anderson’s own objections.
While the court orders DPS to “maintain the confidentiality of the current redactions to the public ILG report,” nothing in it states Anderson is prevented from doing so himself.
Anderson was reportedly given the unredacted report last fall. There isn’t a protective order for alleged victims in this case. Thus, it appears he can appropriately and legally release the unredacted report while still keeping any names and addresses of witnesses or alleged victims censored.
Anderson consistently claims the DPS report “cleared” him of allegations of sexual impropriety with youth. To be sure, “not substantiated” — the report’s wording — is not the same as “cleared.” Rather, it means ILG investigators couldn’t corroborate certain allegations.
If Anderson really believes he’s been “cleared,” why has he fervently fought the uncensored report? He has no basis to wrongly claim exoneration while he hides a public record from public view and weaponizes privacy protections as both sword and shield against critics. The public still has a right to know the details of how Anderson has engaged in unwanted sexual advances and contact with schoolchildren. He owes it to Denver’s students and parents to release the unredacted report.