“Did you ever hear the tragedy of the ‘trusted build?’” one man asked. “No,” the other replied.
“I thought not. It’s not something the establishment would tell you.”
This parody of a scene in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” captures the narrative spun by some election conspiracists about a cryptic part of Colorado’s election system: the “trusted build.”
The trusted build (TB) is a brand-new installation of voting system software such as Dominion or Clear Ballot consisting of enhancements and new security features, often required by law. The TB has become central to the controversies entangling County Clerks Tina Peters (Mesa) and Dallas Schroeder (Elbert). Consequently, both fair questions and conspiracy theories have arisen from the “mystery” of the TB.
In fact, there is no mystery. This isn’t an “establishment plot.”
During a county’s TB process, representatives from the secretary of state and county clerk offices and the vendor (Dominion or Clear Ballot) are present. Windows is freshly installed on the election computers, meaning all preexisting data is supplanted and logs are deleted. Then, the latest voting system software/firmware (the TB) is installed.
Schroeder made copies of Elbert County’s election hard drives on Aug. 26, 2021. “He believes that he has a statutory duty to preserve election records for 25 months after an election,” a court filing last week stated. “This duty includes preserving electronic election records that are stored on the server. Plaintiff was concerned that the ‘trusted build,’ which was scheduled for Aug. 27, 2021, might erase or alter electronic records of the November 2020 election that were stored on the Elbert County election server.”
This is a head-scratcher. The fact that the TB accompanies a fresh Windows OS installation that wipes the hard drive was public information.
The Colorado County Clerks Association calls this “by design.” It also follows the law. Before the new TB is installed, the county and state must back up all election records. These backups ensure compliance with state retention laws requiring election records be maintained for 25 months.
Moreover, as El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman said last year, “Each county retains the voted paper ballots from each election for 25 months after each election as well. Those records allow a county, if necessary, to recreate the election, recount ballots and audit the accuracy of the system in tabulating the ballots.”
Windows log files and activity logs are irrelevant. They aren’t included in the definition of “election records” clerks are required to maintain, either. Additionally, the process expressly complies with federal law and guidance under the 2002 Voting System Standards passed by Congress and 2021 “Federal Law Constraints on Post-Election ‘Audits’” by the Justice Department.
The SOS’s office maintains copies of trusted builds from previous Colorado elections. Every county should possess every election project or database version for at least 25 months after each election. This enables election officials to reinstall the relevant TB, upload the appropriate election project into the program, and recount ballot images or even the paper ballots themselves.
Even so, election officials can and have copied activity logs. For example, following the 2020 elections, Larimer County Clerk Angela Myers spoke with an SOS staffer and decided to back up activity logs from Larimer election computers. Larimer elections staff had done this before. It’s not required, but Myers did it properly — and without imaging hard drives.
Perhaps clerks should back up activity logs as a best practice. Maybe the SOS should develop a process for clerks to properly image and store hard drives. These steps may be immaterial and unrequired by law, but perhaps they’re good ideas. That’s not the issue here.
The real problem is how surreptitious activity regarding election hard drives has triggered unnecessary doubts and generated misbeliefs among some Coloradans over a seemingly convoluted process that is, honestly, easily explained. Sometimes, it’s best to let Occam’s Razor be your guide.