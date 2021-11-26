Today, new indoor mask mandates for everyone ages 3 and older are effective within the Tri-County Health Department (Adams and Arapahoe Counties) and Jefferson County.
Yes, parents of toddlers: You are hereby ordered to force your small children to wear masks at the grocery store or in the Dunkin’ Donuts line, even while they are on child care or school reprieve! Businesses are hereby ordered to make sure of it.
Forget Gov. Jared Polis’ accurate admonition that neighboring New Mexico’s statewide mask mandate hasn’t lowered its COVID caseload relative to Colorado’s. In these counties — and with Denver and others on the way — the only exception applies when permitted facilities/events implement a proof-of-vaccination policy.
The primary excuse is the myth of COVID-plagued hospitals. We keep hearing about “strain on our hospitals” sounding “alarm bells” because they are “nearing capacity” — because COVID-19. By instituting “temporary” indoor mask orders, we will “ease the burden” on hospitals.
Yes, COVID-19 hospitalizations are a contributing factor. However, things like the “elective procedures” backlog — singlehandedly created by government — are by far the biggest drivers.
As with numerous states last year, Colorado put the kibosh on most “elective procedures” to limit hospital visits. These weren’t just cosmetic surgeries; they included cancer screenings, cardiovascular procedures, orthopedic surgeries, and many more that help with pain, prevent long-term medical issues and improve quality of life.
Let’s be real: Unelected public health bureaucrats and Polis forced countless Coloradans to delay critical medical procedures. Now, in recent months, patients have been going in. The hospital backlog is finally being exposed.
State data Monday revealed only 19% of Colorado hospital beds are taken up by “confirmed and suspected COVID patients.” While 52% of ICU ventilators are in use, I can’t discern how much is attributable to COVID-19 or other causes. To the extent hospital beds are “nearing capacity,” they aren’t really due to COVID-19 patients.
Labor shortages are massive. “I had the opportunity to tour Castle Rock Adventist with the new CEO, Jeremy Pittman. He showed me their new fourth floor with 36 beds, perfectly clean and equipped — but empty,” said Abe Laydon, commissioner in Douglas County.
“When I asked why the media was reporting hospitals were ‘at capacity’ when I was physically staring at 36 empty beds at a major hospital in my own county, his answer wasn’t COVID-19. It was staffing,” he continued.
Last year, hospitals laid off clerical staff, nursing assistants and other supportive roles — jobs that handle paperwork and basic patient bedroom checks — because government (temporarily) declared them unnecessary. Hospitals haven’t recouped many of those positions. At a time when hospitals are all-hands-on-deck, a growing number of Colorado hospital staff have quit.
Time and again, government makes things worse, not better. GOVERNMENT caused the hospital bed capacity crisis. Mask mandates won’t help; they merely deflect blame from government onto the rest of us.
TCHD says their goal is to incentivize “voluntary adoption of vaccine requirements and public spaces with high degrees of vaccination in which transmission risk is substantially lowered.”
These unelected bureaucrats conveniently ignore that coercion is never “voluntary.” Mask mandates make businesses agents of the state — putting them in the position of enforcing government’s decrees.
“Two weeks to slow the spread” became months of lockdowns, mask-wearing and severe restrictions and disruptions on schools, businesses, medical procedures and living our lives. Eventually it was about encouraging vaccinations. Now it’s onto vaccine passports. Soon enough, forced booster shots.
I’m reminded of Darth Vader’s threat to Lando Calrissian. “I am altering the deal. Pray I don’t alter it any further.”