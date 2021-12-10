This past Sunday, pop star Justin Bieber caught significant desert heat when he performed to a packed crowd in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. While he ignored calls by human rights activists to cancel the show, Bieber’s decision hit the right note.
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia undoubtedly has a long way to go in advancing the rights of its people, especially women. Yet Bieber’s critics don’t seem to realize the big changes afoot in the Middle East’s most powerful Arab nation — as well as the growing opportunities for American investment there.
As Billboard points out, only a few years ago such a performance “would have been an unthinkable scene in Saudi Arabia, where ultraconservative norms prevailed. Concerts were banned and unmarried men and women were segregated in public spaces. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is behind the sweeping changes as he works to modernize society, attract foreign investment and create jobs for youth.”
This is no small feat. American pop music presented to a crowded, enthusiastic, mixed-gender crowd of Saudis is emblematic of what’s happening there.
For context, it’s essential to bear in mind the complex reality of the Middle East, which will always be dominated by dictatorial regimes that do not and will not represent American values. Therefore, the relevant, realistic question is: Which countries will generally advance U.S. interests in the region? Saudi Arabia is one; Iran most certainly is not.
In that same vein, Bieber in no way deflects attention and scrutiny from human rights violations in the kingdom. Rather, by going through with the show, he encouraged ongoing reforms by introducing Arab audiences to Western experiences they will never forget.
In June 2020, I discussed some of the historic transformations picking up speed in Saudi Arabia when their ambassador, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, participated in a teleconference panel hosted by the Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT).
“Princess Reema is the first female envoy from the kingdom to any country,” I wrote. “In that way, she epitomizes the opening up of Saudi society spearheaded in recent years by (MBS) under his ‘Vision 2030’ agenda.”
Now in 2021, we can add in unmarried men and women, side-by-side, watching live music performed by a top American pop star.
Alongside the impressive social changes, the kingdom is embarking on a robust effort to open up its economy to greater opportunity and investment. These business-centered evolutions are significant to MBS’ Vision 2030.
In late October, a COBRT delegation flew to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Future Investment Initiative. Last month on my radio show, I interviewed COBRT President Debbie Brown and board member Polly Lawrence about their visit as part of the Colorado delegation.
Vision 2030 is a “game plan” for “how they want to diversify their economy and really set up the kingdom for the next stage, for how they want to be positioned in the world in terms of economic growth, tourism, minerals,” she explained — and they are diligently executing on it.
Importantly, Lawrence noted the connection between the economic reforms taking place and the expansion of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 marks a revolutionary approach to economic development and diversification as well as opening up their markets. As these economic transformations and relationships forge ahead, you can count on social reforms to continue in tandem. Colorado-based international businesses will be wise to plug in as opportunities expand.