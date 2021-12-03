National and local media are all atwitter over “Islamophobic” and “bigoted” comments recently uttered by Rep. Lauren Boebert concerning Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
“When we have an elected official … pushing anti-Muslim bigotry, suggesting a Muslim colleague is an actual suicide bomber in the Capitol, we can’t ignore these things,” 9News anchor Kyle Clark said on CNN this weekend.
In a recent video speaking at a political event, Boebert told a story in which she said Omar, who is Muslim, shared an elevator with Boebert and a Boebert staffer. “I said, well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” she jested. The crowd laughed. “I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”
Boebert was wrong to make her insensitive joke, and she apologized on Friday to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar.”
Omar herself is no victim, however; nor does she represent “all Muslims.” Those pushing this false narrative provide cover for a congresswoman with a unique track record of antisemitism and positions that suggest sympathies with Islamist terrorist groups.
In 2012, Omar tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Years later while in Congress, Omar claimed she was unaware of the historical significance of this millennia-long trope. Color me skeptical.
In 2019, after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Omar for lambasting congressional support for Israel, she tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” Her words amplified another antisemitic trope about Jews financially manipulating individuals and events. She soon tweeted that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee backed Republican candidates expressly to buy support for Israel.
That same year, Omar was at it again. “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” referring to Israel.
No one insisted she pledge “allegiance” to another country. Yet when criticized, Omar doubled down.
“The problem isn’t that Omar criticized Israeli policies,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote. “The problem is her comments were antisemitic.”
“The charge of dual loyalty not only raises the ominous specter of classic antisemitism,” added AIPAC, “but it is also deeply insulting to the millions upon millions of patriotic Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, who stand by our democratic ally, Israel.”
This June, Omar morally equated the United States and our Israeli allies with terrorist organizations. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”
A dozen Jewish Democrats in the House blasted her incomprehensible statement.
Her subsequent “clarification” and apology were tepid at best. Rather than own her comments and address the substance, Omar accused her Jewish colleagues of advancing tropes and engaging in “constant harassment & silencing.” She took it a step further, claiming her Jewish colleagues “haven’t been partners in justice.”
It’s shocking how Omar constantly dresses down Americans’ support for Israel with antisemitism, but her votes and positions are similarly revealing. She was one of nine House members to vote “no” on funding the Iron Dome, a critical part of Israeli security against terrorist missiles. She was one of 17 to vote against a resolution formally opposing the Palestinian-led push to boycott and divest from Israel.
Where is Omar’s commitment to our allies’ security? Where are her resounding condemnations of terrorism? Why does she minimize the atrocities of Islamist terrorists? Why does she vote against measures to weaken them?
Which brings us back to Lauren Boebert. Her remarks were in poor taste, but they were exclusively about Omar herself. That’s unlike Omar’s flagrantly antisemitic statements and policy positions. This isn’t a “whataboutism.” The distinction makes all the difference. If anyone should be censured, it’s Omar.
Regarding her “unproductive” phone call with Boebert, Omar wrote, “Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment.”
How about Democratic Party leadership — including Colorado’s Democrats — start condemning and holding their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Jewish hate and harassment?