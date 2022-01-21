On Monday, I joined thousands of Coloradans at Denver’s Marade. The annual downtown march commemorates the life, legacy and lessons of the American hero, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The festivities offered an inspirational reminder of King, who was assassinated for advancing racial justice, equal treatment under the law and the principle of judging others “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
As I wrote in 2020, King “showed us the way of nonviolence, and his leadership helped bring about remarkable progress.” MLK Day reinforces how far we have come as a nation — and yes, how much more there is to do.
As I reflected on King, I recalled an incredible opportunity to sit down with Carlotta Walls LaNier in-studio for my Regis University radio show in February 2011. LaNier is the youngest of the Little Rock Nine, the first nine Black students to be integrated in Arkansas public schools following Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
She joined me to discuss her 2009 memoir, “A Mighty Long Way.” As a 20-year-old college student who’d first learned about the Little Rock Nine in fifth grade, I was astonished and inspired.
In 1957 (when LaNier was 15), the Nine were escorted by 1,200 Army troops so they could attend Little Rock Central High School. Republican President Dwight Eisenhower had dispatched the 101st Airborne to overcome the obstinate Democratic Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, who illegally used the National Guard to block the Black students from campus.
LaNier’s house was bombed the night of Feb. 9, 1960. The reason? She was a trailblazing teenager getting an integrated education as a Black girl in the segregated South.
LaNier grew up in the dark days of Jim Crow. She was forced to ride in the back of the bus and use “colored” water fountains.
She reflected on some lessons from MLK, whom she met “before he became THE Dr. King.” As horrible as things got, LaNier told me, “He taught us to love our enemies … He had a big impact on all people. Not just Black people — all people. He had a good message.”
My interview underscores why I marched in the Marade with the Colorado Republican Party: MLK’s vision transcends politics. It’s important that the Republicans show up and show support.
Republican attendance at MLK Day festivities was not welcomed by all, though. In his shockingly divisive speech at the Aurora MLK event, political activist and Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson, who is Black, decried how Republicans had “the nerve to show up on MLK Day and say, ‘I have a Dream.’”
At least two Black Republicans, including vice chairwoman Priscilla Rahn, were in the audience.
Republicans acclaim MLK’s message, Anderson bellowed, “but then will block everything that he stood for 364 days out of the year. When it comes time for us to actually talk about Black people having the right to vote, it is … Republicans (in Congress) blocking the right of Black Americans to vote.”
Anderson was targeting GOP opposition to legislation Democrats claim are “voting rights bills.”
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow expressed similar sentiments. He accused congressional opponents of trying to “unravel all the work” of King. Politicians will praise King, Crow added, but then “many of them will go off and do the opposite. Do not allow them to do that.”
The partisan utterances by Anderson and Crow — who marched together arm-in-arm at the Marade — are now codified in a Democratic resolution that swiftly passed the state House Tuesday along party lines.
HR 22-1004 is an obtuse attempt to divide legislators and further politicize Colorado’s elections. The resolution exploits the legacies of MLK and the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 to manufacture a sort-of existential crisis.
It asked the House to “reassert the validity of the 2020 presidential election results,” “offer Colorado’s premier electoral system as a model for (other) states,” and insist Congress “pass comprehensive voting rights legislation to protect the fundamental right to vote.”
The 2020 election was legitimate and Colorado is, indeed, a national leader for elections. However, the reason Republicans oppose the federal John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement and Freedom to Vote Acts has nothing to do with “voting rights.”
Contrary to Democrats’ claims, Republicans have supported the Voting Rights Act since 1965. Moreover, the new bills don’t simply restore the Voting Rights Act (which is codified in Colorado’s redistricting laws). Rather, they constitute a disastrous attempt to federalize elections.
Truthfully, we should talk about how best to ensure voting rights and election integrity. But it’s time to drop the hateful rhetoric and flagrant misinformation. Let’s start by heeding the words of King: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”