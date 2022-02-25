The board of Denver Public Schools — one of Colorado’s last holdouts for forced K-12 school masks — is expected to hold to eliminate their mask mandate starting Feb. 28. That’s because, with reality setting in, school mask mandates are now politically untenable.
Providing DPS doesn’t turn back the clock — the Denver Classroom Teachers Association is foolishly pushing to keep the mandate — this is a loss for DPS Board Vice President Tay Anderson, who adamantly denies the science demonstrating harm to children. Many well-meaning individuals surely favored school mask mandates with good intentions, but Anderson definitely isn’t one of them.
On Feb. 2, he threatened to “bring forth a policy to add masks to our district dress code” if his school district eased up on masks. “It’s simple if you don’t want your student to wear a mask in school,” Anderson sneeringly tweeted, “KEEP THEM AT HOME.”
Exactly one week later, Anderson’s arrogant chest-pumping acquiesced to reality.
“(I)n consultation with some of my colleagues, I am confident I do not have the support to move that policy proposal forward,” he wrote in a Feb. 9 statement. “I respect their opinions, even if we disagree. This is an example of good governance.”
As winter winds clearly blew against his silly dress code idea, the embattled school board member caved. Yet he maintains his anti-scientific support for mask mandates.
“I must reiterate my strong support for masking because the science said it works to reduce the spread of multiple viruses, not only COVID,” he wrote, urging constituents to “voice their opinions” during public comment at tomorrow night’s meeting.
Absolutely, teachers, parents and students should comment at the meeting — for dismissing the mandate.
This column has urged policymakers to consider the cost-benefit analysis of their COVID-19 policies — especially concerning children, arguing for in-person learning and providing teachers face shields instead of masks. This way, students will feel more comfortable being able to see their teachers’ faces.
The evidence has borne this out. An honest cost-benefit analysis has always been against remote learning and mask mandates. Last year, in both New York Magazine and The Atlantic, David Zweig documented not only how weak the scientific evidence is for these policies — but how most European countries kept schools open and rejected mask mandates.
I have pointed to a 2016 study from the National Institutes of Health, which “concluded that context, such as that of a school environment — where kids spend most of their days during the year — is essential for children under 12.” The cost-benefit analysis was already obvious then: “COVID-19 is unlikely to cause the kind of long-term damage to so many kids” that school mask mandates will.
I hate to say it, but I told you so. Psychologists, physicians, researchers, Democratic politicians and the mainstream media are finally — and regularly — warning about the harm of keeping kids masked, from academic impairments and social development problems to the exploding mental health crisis.
Dr. David Rubin at the Children’s Hospital of Philly observed that “the risks in terms of (children’s) mental health (and) continued learning loss — those types of things are now far greater than the virus itself.”
A recent study from York University in Toronto found significant impairment for children recognizing masked faces.
The data is in and the evidence is clear. Parents are rising up. Reality is so irrefutable that, nationwide, the political winds have decidedly shifted against K-12 mask mandates.
No matter how much the Tay Andersons of the world stubbornly deny science, it is long past time to demask Colorado’s kids.