Edward Canales the President of the Local 3584 Federal correctional officers union, protests Monday with other officers in response to an Associated Press investigation that exposed how the Bureau of Prisons repeatedly promoted an official who was accused of beating several Black inmates, in front of the Bureau of Prisons’ regional office in Stockton, Calif. The picket comes as members of Congress, including the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, are demanding answers from the agency’s director after AP’s reporting on deputy regional director Thomas Ray Hinkle.