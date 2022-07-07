KYIV • Two U.S. senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” visited Ukraine’s capital on Thursday to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Republican Lindsey Graham told Reuters in a joint interview with Democrat Richard Blumenthal that the bill would put Russia in “the category of Iran, Syria and North Korea.” Graham said he believed it could get near-unanimous support in the U.S. Senate.
Zelensky thanked the senators for their work and emphasized the importance of bipartisan U.S. support.
Blumenthal cited photos he saw of suspected atrocities by Russian forces in the Kyiv satellite town of Bucha in March as evidence that Russia deserved the designation. Ukrainian and international prosecutors are investigating who is responsible.
“If that isn’t terrorism, I don’t know what is,” he said.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Moscow denies they have targeted civilians.
Both senators said they believed Ukraine could effectively use an insurgency in Russian-occupied areas, along with U.S.-supplied weapons systems, to launch a counter-offensive and take back territory occupied by Russia.
“Long-range artillery is very, very important. But so is the hand-to-hand insurgency that we are hoping to see in eastern Ukraine, in the territory that’s already been occupied by the Russians,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal also said he supported further arms supplies to Ukraine, including HIMARS rocket systems “with longer ranges”, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and air defense systems, on the condition that Ukraine did not use these to attack Russian territory.
The Biden administration has previously declined to give Ukraine longer-range HIMARS munitions, with a range of up to 300 miles, amid concerns that Ukraine could use the weapons offensively and not defensively.