WASHINGTON • A Senate panel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election released Tuesday a written summary of its determination that the U.S. intelligence community correctly concluded Moscow sought to help Donald Trump win.
The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report affirms conclusions its members first announced in May. It contrasts sharply with a parallel investigation by the House Intelligence Committee, whose GOP members questioned the intelligence community’s tradecraft in concluding the Kremlin aimed to help Trump.
The Senate panel called the overall assessment a “sound intelligence product,” saying evidence presented by the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency supported their collective conclusion that the Russian government had “developed a clear preference for Trump” over his opponent in the race, Hillary Clinton. Where the agencies disagreed, the Senate panel found those differences were “reasonable.”
The intelligence community determined the Kremlin intended to “denigrate” and “harm” Clinton and “undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process” while helping Trump. The committee’s report backs that conclusion and supports agencies’ findings about Russia’s tactics, including cyberattacks and intelligence collection “against the U.S. primary campaigns, think tanks, and lobbying groups they viewed as likely to shape future U.S. policies.”
The Senate panel’s assessment is not all glowing: The committee found the agencies’ assessment of Russia’s propaganda operation was outdated, relying on data from 2012 — something the Senate panel called a “shortcoming.”
But the panel stressed that intelligence analysts were under “no politically motivated pressure to reach any conclusions” and that their conclusions had been prescient as well as accurate, noting that “the Committee’s investigation has exposed a far more extensive Russian effort to manipulate social media outlets to sow discord and to interfere in the 2016 election and American society” than the officials who drafted the assessment realized at the time they were writing it.