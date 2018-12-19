WASHINGTON • The Senate was prepared to vote Wednesday night on legislation to temporarily fund the government, a key step toward averting a federal shutdown after President Trump backed off his demand for money for a border wall with Mexico.
Senators were poised to approve the measure, which would keep government running to Feb. 8, but voting stalled amid negotiations on other provisions. The House is also expected to move before Friday’s deadline, when funding for a portion of the government expires. Without resolution, more than 800,000 federal workers would face furloughs or be forced to work without pay, disrupting government operations days before Christmas.
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Trump’s political base “will just go crazy” if he signs a spending bill that lacks the wall funding.