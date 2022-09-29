FILE — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 28, 2022. The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia’s brutal invasion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)