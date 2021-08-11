WASHINGTON (WE) The Senate passed an amendment preventing critical race theory in school curricula from being funded by federal dollars.
Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, put forth the legislation as part of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution that passed Wednesday. Though the amendment passed with a 50-49 vote, it is nonbinding and cannot legally be enforced.
"They want to teach our children that America is not a good nation, but a racist nation," Cotton said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "Those teachings are wrong, and our tax dollars should not support them."
Cotton introduced the Stop CRT Act in July to halt federal funding from being used to push critical race theory in K-12 classrooms. He posted a video of himself on the Senate floor defending his amendment and explaining why critical race theory is an "un-American ideology."
“My amendment will ensure that federal funds aren’t used to indoctrinate children as young as pre-K to hate America," he continued. “Our future depends on the next generation of kids loving America and loving each other as fellow citizens, no matter their race.”