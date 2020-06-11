WASHINGTON • Senate Republicans are narrowing on a package of proposed policing changes after George Floyd’s death that would create a national database of use-of-force incidents, boost the use of police body cameras and include long-stalled effort to make lynching a federal hate crime.
The emerging bill doesn’t go as far as a sweeping Democratic package unveiled this week. But the sudden burst of political energy reflects how quickly the national conversation over police and racial injustice is upturning business as usual in Washington. The GOP package includes several provisions similar to the Democratic bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose home state of Kentucky faces unrest over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, indicated Thursday the legislation would be ready soon.
“The killing of black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have accelerated important conversations,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate.
The party that has long favored a “law and order” approach — seen in President Donald Trump’s reaction to the nationwide demonstrations over Floyd’s death — finds itself trying to adapt to a fast-changing national dialogue on police and race as the Black Lives Matter movement gains worldwide prominence.
“This is an issue whose time has come,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the GOP’s only black senator, Thursday on the “Today” show.
A working group of GOP senators led by Scott is meeting behind closed doors and with the White House on the legislation. Despite a push to produce a package this week, the deadline is slipping as details are being compiled. It is expected to be released early next week, according to a senior GOP aide unauthorized to discuss the situation and granted anonymity.
Central to the package will be a new national database of use-of-force incidents, similar to one included in the Democratic bill. It’s a concept both parties support as a way to track potential police misconduct and ensure officers cannot simply transfer from one department to another without public disclosure of their records.
Scott said the provision would be named the “Breonna Taylor Reporting Act” and it would include not only the tracking of use-of-force incidents but also no-knock warrants as police used to enter the 26-year-old woman’s home.
The database proposal expands on a similar bill Scott introduced in 2015 after Walter Scott — no relation — was killed by police in South Carolina.
Unlike the House Democratic bill, which would ban police choke holds, the Republican bill appears to be more focused on providing training for officers to de-escalate confrontations.