Senate Democrats who will take the majority in their chamber on Jan. 4 have seated the chairs of 10 committees.
With the exception of the Appropriations Committee, all committees will have one more Democrat than Republican, reflecting the 19-16 Democratic advantage in the state Senate.
Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail will lead the five-member Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, along with vice-chair Sen.-elect Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge.
“It is critical that Colorado have representatives who understand the importance of agriculture, natural resources, and water to our state’s economy and will be a champion on those issues in the Senate,” Donovan said in a statement.
The Appropriations Committee, with 10 members, will be chaired by Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada, along with vice-chair Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City. Both are also members of the Joint Budget Committee, where Moreno is chair. The appropriations committee will have six Democrat and four Republican members.
Business, Labor and Technology, with five members, will be led by Sen. Angela Williams of Denver, with Danielson as vice-chair.
Sen. Nancy Todd of Aurora will chair the five-member Senate Education Committee, with Sen.-elect Tammy Story of Littleton as vice-chair.
The Finance Committee will be led by Sen. Lois Court of Denver; Sen.-elect Pete Lee of Colorado Springs will serve as vice-chair for the seven-member committee.
Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora will chair the five-member Health and Human Services committee, along with Sen.-elect Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood as vice-chair.
Lee will serve as chair of the five-member Senate Judiciary Committee, joined by Sen.-elect Julie Gonzales of Denver as vice-chair.
The leaders for two five-member committees -- Local Government and State, Veterans and Military Affairs -- have not yet been announced. Williams, Sen. John Kefalas of Fort Collins and Sen. Daniel Kagan of Cherry Hills Village will serve on that committee, along with two Republicans. Kefalas is expected to submit his resignation sometime this month as he was elected to the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners on Nov. 6.
Court, Fields and Sen. Matt Jones were named to the state affairs committee, although Jones also is expected to resign this month as he was elected to the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners, also on Nov. 6.
The Transportation Committee, which will be led by Sen.-elect Faith Winter of Westminster, will also take on energy issues in the next session. Pettersen will serve as vice-chair. The committee will have seven members.