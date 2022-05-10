WASHINGTON (WE) Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Tuesday said President Joe Biden should resign over rising inflation. The Florida senator also accused Biden of lying about his “11-point plan to rescue America,” which GOP lawmakers have largely shunned.
Scott, who was the governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019 and is a potential 2024 White House candidate if former President Donald Trump doesn't run, hit back at Biden and Capitol Hill Democrats after weeks of criticism of the policy proposal. The document calls for, among other things, the reauthorization of all federal programs every five years, which critics say could jeopardize the existence of social safety net programs such as Social Security and Medicare. The plan also calls for all Americans, even with minimum income, to pay taxes, which Democrats contend is effectively a tax on the poor.
Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have largely kept their distance from the Scott plan. With Senate Republicans needing to net a single seat in the 50-50 Senate to gain the majority (the Democrats hold it because of Vice President Kamala Harris's tiebreaking vote), it's more politically expedient to focus on the Biden administration's shortcomings, such as inflation and high gas prices.
To that end, Scott accused Biden of failing to take responsibility for the country’s rising prices, going as far as arguing it warrants the president stepping down.
“It’s simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution. Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period,” he said in a statement.
“Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.”