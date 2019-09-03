CHARLESTON, W.Va. • West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday that he will not run for governor, ending speculation on whether the moderate Democrat would challenge a Trump-backed incumbent in his deep-red home state.
Manchin said his decision to stay put in the U.S. Senate came after months of reflection and boiled down to “where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State.”
“Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century,” he said in a statement, pledging to work on energy legislation and steer federal dollars to West Virginia from his perch on the appropriations committee.
The 72-year-old senator previously served as governor from 2005 to 2010, calling it the greatest honor of his life, before leaving for the Senate.
He very publicly considered running for governor again in 2016, but instead endorsed current-Gov. Jim Justice, who ran as a Democrat but changed parties in front of a roaring Trump rally crowd less than a year after taking office. Manchin was widely seen as the Democrats’ best option for reclaiming the governorship of a state Trump carried by 42 percentage points in 2016.
He became the top Democrat on the Senate Energy Committee this year, giving the coal-state lawmaker a prominent position to shape policy. But he has been vocal about his frustrations with the Senate, criticizing a lack of productivity and bipartisanship. In a campaign ad last year, he proclaimed that “Washington sucks.”
At a news conference Tuesday in West Virginia’s capital city, Manchin said he had made his final decision Monday during a conversation with his wife.
“I’m at peace, I’m at ease with this,” he said.
West Virginia Democrats had been pressuring Manchin to make up his mind.
More than a dozen state senators questioned Manchin at a closed-door meeting this spring, warning him that his indecision was preventing other Democrats from jumping in while giving Trump and the Republicans time to assemble behind Justice, said Sen. Roman Prezioso, the Democratic leader of the GOP-majority state Senate. But Manchin stayed mum, telling lawmakers he needed more time to talk things over with his family.
“Joe Manchin carries enough strength that he kind of froze everyone until he made his decision,” state Sen. Michael J. Romano said Tuesday, adding that several Democrats will now seriously consider a run for governor. As Manchin contemplated running, he added fuel to the rumor mill by wasting little opportunity to publicly spar with Justice.