WASHINGTON • Sen. Joe Manchin on Thursday issued a lengthy written statement reiterating his support for the filibuster amid calls from some Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden to eliminate or scale back the rule to pass voting rights legislation.
The House passed the voting rights legislation earlier Thursday ahead of an expected Senate vote. But without the requisite number of votes, Senate Democrats cannot pass it without changing filibuster rules.
Manchin’s comments came shortly after Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema reiterated her support for the 60-vote threshold in a speech on the Senate floor.
The opposition from Manchin and Sinema leaves Democrats unlikely to pass their voting rights legislation at present.
In the statement, the West Virginia Democrat cited May 2010 testimony from then-Sen. Robert Byrd, who was asked by “then-Chairman Chuck Schumer” to testify on the filibuster “because of his ‘unsurpassed knowledge’ on the subject.”
Manchin said Byrd quoted James Madison who argued, “The purpose of the Senate was ‘first, to protect the people against their rulers, secondly, to protect the people against the transient impressions into which they themselves may be led,’ and that the Senate serves as a ‘necessary fence against such danger.’”
“Senator Byrd testified that, ‘the right to filibuster anchors this necessary fence.’ He concluded with, ‘We must never, ever, ever, ever tear down the only wall, the necessary fence, that this nation has against the excesses of the executive branch and the resultant haste and tyranny of the majority,’” Manchin said.
“Senator Byrd’s insight helped explain why at no time in the history of the United States has the Senate been able to end debate on legislation with a simple majority.”
Manchin said before 1917, “there was no mechanism for ending debate in the Senate.”
“Even after the cloture rule came into effect 105 years ago, it has never provided that debate on legislation could be ended by a simple majority vote,” he said. “This has been the case even as the nation has faced a multitude of national crises, including depression and war.”
The filibuster had broad bipartisan support from “current and former members of the Senate,” Manchin argued, as recently as four years ago, when “sixty-one Senators, thirty-three of which were Democrats, sent a letter to Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell warning them of the dangers of eliminating the filibuster.”
“That letter presented a united front committed to, ‘preserve the ability of members to engage in extended debate when bills are on the Senate floor,’” he said.
“While some of them have changed their position, I have not.”
