The phrase has been co-opted by hashtags, stickers, pastel Instagram blocks and T-shirts sold at big box stores.
References to self-care are everywhere, so much so that the wellness concept has been reduced to a catchy term for drinking wine or binging Netflix.
Self-care is rooted in real self improvement. It is defined as “taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health,” states the Colorado Mental Wellness Network on its website.
“Self-care has an extremely broad definition: but really, it just means taking the time to prioritize your own well-being, whatever that might look like for you,” it continues. “Even with a broad definition, there is one thing about self-care that is clear: anything that makes you feel better and healthier day-to-day counts.”
Susanna Winters offered another definition in a TedX Talk called “Self Care: What It Really Is.”
“It’s deliberately taking care of your well-being through restorative activity,” she said.
And Maddie Lukens, a therapist with Colorado-based Lime Tree Counseling, wrote that self-care is “actions and attitudes which contribute to the maintenance of well-being and personal health.”
Self-care can look like a lot of different things. It can look like sleeping or stretching or hiking or hanging with friends. The point is that you’re aware of what will help.
Here are some ideas, including some borrowed from Luken.
• Visit to Sunwater Spa in Manitou Springs.
• Hang in a hammock. Try one made locally by Colorado Hammock.
• Relax with a locally made candle. Try one created by Pothead Planters or Light Provisions.
• Go on a guided nature walk at Garden of the Gods.