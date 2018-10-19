WASHINGTON • As a federal judge Friday set a Feb. 8 sentencing for Paul Manafort, the government has been authorized to begin to strip him of his illegal gains from tax evasion and lobbying violations, proceeds totaling about $15 million, unsealed court records indicate.
“By agreement of the parties, the government will take custody and control” of Manafort’s Trump Tower condo in New York City and a home in the Hamptons — where he spent more than $2 million on a home entertainment system and a bed of red flowers in the shape of an “M” — starting “on or after” Saturday, the court ordered.
The six-page filing follows Manafort’s Sept. 14 guilty plea in Washington to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering over a decade of working for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.