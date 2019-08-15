MADRID • An Iranian oil tanker held by Gibraltar for more than a month was cleared for release Thursday, despite a last-minute request by the United States to keep it impounded.
British troops helped capture the tanker Grace 1 on July 4 off Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on the southern tip of Spain.
London said it stopped and seized the vessel because it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said his government was allowing the vessel to set sail after talks with Iranian officials, who assured him the cargo would not be transported to Syria.
“In light of the assurances we have received, there are no longer any reasonable grounds for the continued legal detention of the Grace 1 in order to ensure compliance with the EU Sanctions Regulation,” Picardo said in a statement.
Gibraltar’s Supreme Court had been due to decide Thursday on whether Grace 1 could continue to be held.
It was anticipated that the ship would be freed, because the court order allowing its detainment was due to lapse and the government had not said that it would seek an extension.
But the proceedings took a twist when the U.S. Department of Justice made a request to seize the ship.
In an interview with CNN, Picardo said the appeal from Washington came too late to factor into Thursday’s decision to release the Grace 1, but that Gibraltar was still studying it.
He suggested that it was possible for the vessel to be re-seized before it left Gibraltar’s waters.
“We are looking at the request from the United States and making an independent assessment of that, which has not been done in time for the hearing today, but which could of course come at any time before the vessel sails,” he said.