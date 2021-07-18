Editor's note: Tatiana Bailey is director of the UCCS Economic Forum. This is the second in a series about possible long-term changes to the economy post-pandemic.
The first article from June 27 discussed the results of some large national studies that highlight the current tension between what employers and employees want in terms of work from home (WFH). Workers, who have more leverage right now in one of the tightest job markets on record, generally voice that they want three or more remote days whereas employers want at least three or more days in office. There is clearly still much to be determined. But as an economist, I am thinking more about the big picture impacts, and additional remote work does represent a transformational shift with many ripple effects.
First, it may help to put WFH in perspective. In the U.S. prior to the pandemic, about 5% of all hours worked were from home. I believe it’s still hard to predict right now, but I was surprised to find out that just about every rigorous and large survey of employers and employees estimates that moving forward, about 20% of all hours worked will be from home. To be clear, this is not to say 20% of the U.S. workforce will be all remote. The 20% refers to the portion of all hours worked across all industries, so about a four-fold increase in WFH. Some may have predicted a higher percentage, but if you think about it, that is a seismic shift. One of these studies was from the University of Chicago, which surveyed 30,000 workers and employers. This study also found that employees are willing to take an average 7% pay cut to work from home two to three days per week, although this varies greatly by industry (and how “in demand” the workers are). A different, highly publicized study found that technology-related employees at some of America’s largest employers are willing to forgo a $30,000 raise in order to permanently work from home. This is according to professional network Blind, which asked more than 3,000 employees at 45 companies including Amazon, Google, Uber and Walmart. If indeed WFH is here to stay and increases by this magnitude, there will be impacts on downtown restaurants, bars, and shops. In this regard, the studies vary greatly, where some say urban hospitality businesses will take a 10% hit while others predict as much as a 50% hit largely due to fewer people downtown during the workday. Wherever it lands, there are also associated reductions in local sales tax, although much of the reductions in hospitality-related sales tax during the shutdowns were offset by increases in e-commerce and construction. Forty-nine out of 50 states now tax e-commerce sales, and our area has certainly been busy with construction.
With this kind of increase in WFH, the impacts on commercial real estate could be significant, particularly office space. Although I would not bet on this, Moody’s Analytics has predicted that office vacancy rates in the U.S. will climb to 20.2% in 2022, and many other forecasting think tanks concur. This is partially based off the surveys of chief operating officers: One in three says they plan to reduce office space as leases expire. I think offices may look different, with more collaborative space to turbo charge team or entire staff meetings, and that could offset any reductions in solo workspaces. It is worth noting, however, that most commercial real estate studies are siding with Moody’s. Office leases are typically five to 10 years, and these think tanks say it will take time for current leases to expire and that tenants are already asking for shorter-term leases of say, one to three years. Tenants are also asking for disaster clauses that break the lease in the event of a catastrophe such as a pandemic or fire. All studies say tenants have the upper hand right now (much like qualified labor does).
It is interesting to note that local office vacancy rates have trended up. Thankfully, our region has so much growth right now across many professional and technical subcategories, which typically require office space, that I am cautiously optimistic we will not experience such reductions in demand. Note that the pandemic has created increased demand for industrial space. Industrial vacancy rates nationwide and locally are at rock bottom and much of that has to do with higher demand for distribution and logistics spaces.
Certainly, managers and owners will ultimately determine what the right mix is for their company in terms of WFH. It will and it should vary by industry, company size, city size and associated commute, overhead costs (e.g. downtown San Francisco versus a rust-belt town), and security concerns to name a few. But I feel for both employers and employees in finding the right balance. On the one hand, some valued employees who are results oriented and who have found their balance in working from home feel micromanaged and somewhat betrayed, especially if they worked just as hard or harder during the pandemic. Many parents I know also say they were tired of rushing out the door and barking at their kids on the way out. Turns out a lot of people want things to slow down a bit, and this should be even easier once kids are in school. As a mother of five who did part-time consulting work around my kids’ schedules for 20 years, I know I juggled a lot and probably made less money, but I was thankful for the opportunity to work, learn and still be more present with my kids.
Another dimension for workers is the commute. Most workers (68%) say that the number one reason they like WFH is the reduced commute time. Given this statistic, many companies are looking for or have established satellite offices/hubs and this will have downstream effects on urban commercial real estate. In economics terminology, workers have discovered what the opportunity cost of their time is in terms of having a rigid work schedule. As it turns out, most workers embrace the idea of more flexibility even if they still want to go into the office for some meaningful portion of each week. The pandemic put to light how humans love to be in control of their own time.
On the other hand, I think about a company owner who has put in a lot of sweat equity in building out his or her company and who understandably feels nervous about possible longer-term negative consequences of WFH on the bottom line. Employers also rightly worry about onboarding new employees and the work environment, or “culture” they have built. Interestingly, some of the worker surveys show that not all brick-and-mortar perceptions of culture were positive pre-pandemic and part of the reason some workers prefer WFH is because the “culture” was actually negative or even toxic. A 2019 global survey of 719,000 people conducted by Leesman found that 40% of employees felt their workplace did not enable them to work productively. In this regard, perhaps the pandemic provides an opportunity for employers to hear about in-office issues and address them.
So that all begs the question of how to find a balance that works for everyone. Here, the research may help. Most obvious is the fact that the feasibility of WFH, of course, varies by industry. McKinsey Global Institute looked at over 2,000 work activities across 800 occupations and determined that the feasibility of remote work varied from 7% to 8% in agriculture to 76% to 86% in finance and insurance. The chart shows the results for all industries studied.
This is quite general, as I would also consider other factors like the size of the company. A relatively new and small insurance company might find it more difficult to have a lot of remote work whereas a large employer with established clientele and protocols would likely find it easier. Similarly, an employer that is paying top lease rates in expensive urban centers might significantly benefit from reducing their footprint and the associated overhead costs all while reducing commute times and making employees happier. This is most apparent in the priciest areas like Manhattan, which according to CoStar has a record 24 million square feet of available office space for sublease — a 56% increase from January 2020. As a point of reference, during the height of the Great Recession, Manhattan had 16 million square feet of available office space.
If indeed remote work hovers around the 20% mark, what does this mean for productivity? A well-known researcher from Stanford, Nicholas Bloom, is considered a long-time expert of WFH. Like only a nerdy professor can, he conducted a large, long-term study of productivity in 2010 and found that productivity increased by 13% for those who worked from home. At the end of the experiment, some remote workers chose to go back to the office, most chose hybrid work, and some chose all remote. Bloom is now an advocate of hybrid work, but with clear parameters defined by both employers and employees – especially around mandated collaboration time. His more recent research shows that about 70% of firms are embracing some degree of hybrid work, and for the purposes of retaining scarce talent, he advocates for ample communication and flexibility between employers and workers.
Back to the big picture, I think about labor participation, which was low pre-pandemic. If we can keep more (especially early) retirees and parents (particularly women) productive and in the workforce by adapting some meaningful degree of remote options, I am an advocate.
Taking this one step further, what if this cacophony of remote options can yield a better outcome for a company whether employees work from home one day or four days? One that rethinks why workers come to the office and adjusts and capitalizes on these office-based advantages all while honing in on the mission of the company. This would call for focusing and maximizing on employee outputs or outcomes. What do workers do and how do they add value/revenue? On this point, what is the perception of the worker and the employer, and do they reconcile? No doubt that the plausibility and success of this depends upon all the aforementioned caveats as well as the varying need for physical overlap and collaboration.
Successful companies are usually already quite good at this, although the transformation to more WFH may provide a huge opportunity for employers and workers to be even more laser focused on employee outcomes, and meaningful ways to measure outcomes. All with the big picture in mind of how work advances the company as well as the worker.