WASHINGTON • A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a Playboy model has brought renewed attention to the question of whether — and how — he might have tried to block politically damaging stories ahead of the 2016 presidential election. But it’s not clear that the tape, on its own, creates additional legal problems for the president.
The September 2016 conversation between Trump and his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, took place weeks after the National Enquirer reached a deal to pay former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her story of an she says she had with Trump. At issue is whether the payment the men are discussing was campaign-related and intended to influence the election, in which case it would likely be regarded as a contribution, or whether it was merely meant to shield Trump from an embarrassing revelation.
“It’s a piece of evidence. It’s not a smoking gun,” Rick Hasen, a campaign finance law expert at the University of California, Irvine, said of the recording.