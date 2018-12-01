LONGMONT, Colo. — Call it a Christmas miracle.
Dozens of families in Longmont are in disbelief Friday, after a complete stranger paid off their holiday shopping bills.
It happened at the Walmart off East Ken Pratt Boulevard where an anonymous donor walked in and paid off the entire layaway section earlier this week.
“I was at work, and I got an email saying that someone had paid off my layaway,” says Lisa McMillan. “I just froze and was like oh my God, oh my God, this is not happening. I was in shock.”
