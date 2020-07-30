None but the hardest heart could learn the details of Garrett Foster’s death and life and not quake with sadness at what his loss represents to the wife he loved and the family he leaves behind.
Foster was killed in downtown Austin on Saturday, not far from the state capitol, while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest. The melee of violence that ended in his death began with a car driving into the crowd of protesters. Foster, a veteran who was armed with a rifle, was shot as he approached the car. According to published reports, Foster did not fire, although shots came from the car as well as the crowd. The shooter reportedly told police Foster aimed the rifle at him.
Whatever happened, we know this: A young man leaves behind a wife who was his childhood sweetheart and who he loved with devotion. The pain of his death can’t help but be amplified by the fact that she is a quadruple amputee who plainly relied on her husband and was with him when he lost his life.
Foster’s death must be thoroughly investigated in the name of justice for him and society.
But pulling back on what happened, it appears that this tragedy is now part of a metastasizing trend toward violence in and around the protests that are gripping America right now. This violence must be deescalated to move forward toward the progress everyone of conscience wants — a fairer and more just nation for Black Americans.
Across the country in the last week, most notably in Portland but also in Seattle, Chicago, Aurora and Louisville, Ky., the country witnessed spasms of violence — some organized, some not — that drew people into ever more dangerous confrontations.
In Louisville, two armed militias faced off. The only injuries, thankfully, came from one militia member apparently firing accidentally into his own people. The possible outcome easily could have been far worse.
In Aurora, a blue jeep tore through a crowd of protesters marching along an interstate, injuring one person. A protester fired on the vehicle as it drove through.
In Seattle, as protests grow increasingly violent, Police Chief Carmen Best has continued to question the city council’s decision to prevent officers from using non-lethal force, including tear gas and rubber bullets, to quell violent crowds. A federal court order has restrained the city’s prohibition, and Best has warned that officers will carry those materials.
What happened in America over the last week is a signal that everyone involved, from the police chiefs to the Trump administration to the protest organizers, must step back and consider how we move forward without increasing the violence we are already seeing.
Nothing good will come from allowing protests to be hijacked by those bent on hurting others or destroying property. Nothing good will come from facing one another with weapons.
Dallas Morning News