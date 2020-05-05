In one of his recent columns for The Oklahoman, Scott Meacham, CEO and president of Oklahoma City-based i2E Inc., touched on one of the results from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whole industries are changing before our eyes,” Meacham wrote. “Physicians and insurers who may have been reluctant before are embracing the touch and efficiency of telemedicine.”
That’s putting it mildly — and it’s likely to be something that continues long after this coronavirus is behind us. In mid-March, the early days of this crisis in the United States, an article on the website Slate noted, “We often think of telemedicine as a means to see doctors from a distance or simply to add convenience. But its particular value in the current situation is how it reallocates in-person care, time and resources to those who need it most.”
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ascension, a health system with facilities in 20 states, handled about 10,000 online visits in March, compared with 500 in earlier months. Televisits for CommonSpirit Health, which operates in 21 states, doubled about every seven days through early April.
The ability to reach physicians and physician assistants over the internet is particularly important in a rural state like Oklahoma. The state Corporation Commission developed an emergency response process intended to help hospitals and health care providers get funds approved to increase their bandwidth. At the federal level, a waiver of rules by Congress is making telemedicine more accessible for senior citizens on traditional Medicare.
The Oklahoman