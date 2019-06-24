AJO, Ariz. • Another military service member assigned to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border has died in southern Arizona, said a statement by U.S. Northern Command, based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
U.S. Northern Command is overseeing the Southwest Border Support Mission, which the military member was serving when found dead Sunday near Ajo.
The incident is under investigation, but foul play isn’t suspected.
The service member’s name wasn’t released.
It’s the second such death this month.
U.S. Northern Command previously announced the June 1 death of another military service member near Nogales, Ariz., who also was assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission.
Base officials said foul play wasn’t suspected in that death either.
President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the Southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.