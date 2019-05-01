CARACAS, Venezuela • Wary Venezuelans emerged on the streets of the nation’s capital Wednesday waving their nation’s tricolor flag and banging pots and pans, hoping to drum up momentum after opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s bold attempt to spark a military uprising that has thus far failed to tilt the balance of power.
Thousands gathered to demand President Nicolas Maduro’s ouster in what could be another critical day in the nation’s struggle between Maduro’s widely detested socialist government and Guaidó’s opposition movement, backed by powerful allies like the United States but unable to secure the loyalty of key factions, including the military.
The dramatic events that led to violent clashes Tuesday between protesters and troops loyal to the embattled president seemed to indicate that there was no quick end in sight to the nation’s protracted power struggle. Guaidó’s plans largely appeared to have floundered as high-ranking defections failed to materialize.
“I don’t want to say it was a disaster, but it’s wasn’t a success,” Marilina Carillo, 54, said, standing in a crowd of people blowing horns and whistles.
As the protests got underway Wednesday, security forces launched tear gas at a small group of protesters in the western Caracas neighborhood of El Paraiso. National guardsmen dismounted from motorcycles to disperse the crowd, firing rubber bullets.
Demonstrators, some covering their faces against the tear gas fumes, grabbed the gas canisters and tossed them back.
“Assassins!” one woman cried out.
Guaido, speaking before a thick crowd of supporters elsewhere in the capital, urged Venezuelans to remain on the streets and begin taking steps toward a general strike to ramp up pressure on Maduro.
“It’s totally clear now the usurper has lost,” he declared, despite the lack of mass military defections.
The upheaval marks the most serious challenge yet to Maduro’s rule, though he has succeeded in keeping his grip on power. While he may be weakened as cracks within his inner circle begin to emerge — the director of the feared SEBIN intelligence agency broke with Maduro on Tuesday — he could also escape from the latest threat to his contested rule more empowered.
A defiant Maduro, who had been absent throughout most of Tuesday, emerged on state television late at night surrounded by his closest advisers and blasting Guiadó’s move as a U.S.-backed coup attempt.
“This cannot go unpunished,” he said.
The bold and risky move by the 35-year-old Guaidó, who is recognized by over 50 nations as Venezuela’s rightful president, is likely to force Maduro to make a decision on whether to let his adversary remain a free man.