Sears Holdings is shopping around its stores, looking to gauge what they’re worth in the open market while it weighs Chairman Eddie Lampert’s $4.6 billion bid to buy the chain and keep it open.
The firm has hired real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. to market its portfolio of about 500 U.S. stores and so far has seen high interest in major markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Bids have come in from retailers and mall owners, and other parties are interested in potentially converting stores for nonretail use, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the private plan.
Strong prices could complicate Lampert’s effort to buy Sears if it turns out the chain is worth more dead than alive to its creditors. The company has struggled to line up support from lenders and suppliers to keep its doors open after filing for bankruptcy in October, with liquidation seen by some analysts as increasingly likely.
Burlington Stores Inc., At Home Group Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. and U-Haul are among those that have expressed interest in some Sears properties, along with potential buyers interested in converting stores into residential or office space, one person said.
Naveen Jaggi, president of retail and brokerage services at JLL, confirmed that his firm had been hired by Sears to market the portfolio. Representatives for Sears and ESL Investments, Lampert’s hedge fund that’s backing his takeover plan, declined to comment. M-III Partners, Sears’s restructuring adviser, also declined to comment.
The Sears bankruptcy filing listed 687 retail stores in 49 states plus U.S. territories under the Sears and Kmart banners. Lampert’s bid would cover about 500 stores, the company headquarters and distribution outlets.
JLL was hired to generate buyer interest in the retailer’s stores, but it hasn’t been asked as of last week to take part in any liquidation process or facilitate negotiations, the people said. Nevertheless, there is real interest from Sears in generating quality offers that compete against Lampert’s, they said.
Sears has asked parties bidding on multiple stores to include their offers for each individual asset, rather than just one price for all the locations they want, said the people.