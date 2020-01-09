BOISE, IDAHO • Buried under about 10 feet of snow after an avalanche this week at an Idaho ski resort, Bill Fuzak made peace with his predicament and prepared for death.
“I had already relegated myself to the inevitable as I knew the air would not last long,” Fuzak, 62, wrote on a public Facebook page for skiers. “I’m really surprised how calm I felt but knew there was nothing I could do but wait and pray.”
His prayers were answered and Fuzak became one of four survivors extricated from Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho.
Two other skiers were killed and the body of a third skier was recovered Thursday. The resort remained closed Thursday as about 120 searchers with dogs and a helicopter located the body of a third person buried by the avalanche.
Fuzak, a skier who lives in the nearby Spokane, Wash., area, said he was entombed in the snow for about 50 minutes, much longer than most avalanche survivors.
Unable to move anything but his right hand, he cleared snow from his face and mouth.
At some point, he passed out.
“The first thing I remember when coming back to consciousness was a group of rescuers cheering that a survivor had been located: me,” Fuzak wrote in what he called a “personal summary” on Facebook about the ordeal.
Fuzak wrote that he was among a group of skiers and snowboarders he knew, heading down Wardner Peak on a difficult run called 16-to-1 at about 11 a.m.
“‘The snow started to fracture above us as well as below us and the slide started to propagate and accelerate,” he wrote.